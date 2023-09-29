Football Friday Night
Police: Packages sent to New Madrid resident contained meth, not fentanyl

An investigation is ongoing in New Madrid after a resident received packages containing meth
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW MADRID, Mo. (KFVS) - Police alerted residents to a public safety concern after a resident received suspicious packages in the mail.

According to the New Madrid Police Department, the substances in the packages were tested and the results came back positive for methamphetamine.

The resident received two packages in the mail from out of state on Thursday, September 28.

They said the packages had the resident’s name on them; however, they were suspicious because they had not ordered anything.

The resident contacted police immediately.

According to the police department, it’s possible that more of these packages may have been sent out to other addresses in New Madrid.

If you receive a suspicious package, you should not open it and call the New Madrid Police Department immediately at 573-748-5901.

The case has been turned over to the Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force for further investigation.

