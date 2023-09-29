School celebrates re-dedication of elementary school

HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A Sharp County school celebrated the completion of its newly remodeled elementary school.

Highland School District held a re-dedication ceremony on Friday morning at its newly remodeled Cherokee Elementary School.

The district began work on the elementary building a few years back.

Superintendent Jeremy Lewis explained it’s almost an entirely new building.

“We put a completely new roof on the building, and then we came in and totally gutted the building. New ceilings, new floors, new paint. The building looks brand new. We’re super excited and super proud of it,” Lewis said.

Lewis said it’s exciting for both students and staff.

“It feels good to finally be finished. It’s exciting for the students to be able to come to a building that looks new, feels new, and the environments new,” Lewis added.

Elected officials, former administrators, and community members were invited to Friday’s event.

