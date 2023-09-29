Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

School celebrates re-dedication of elementary school

Highland School District held a re-dedication ceremony on Friday morning at its newly remodeled...
Highland School District held a re-dedication ceremony on Friday morning at its newly remodeled Cherokee Elementary School.(KAIT/Hayden Savage)
By Hayden Savage
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A Sharp County school celebrated the completion of its newly remodeled elementary school.

Highland School District held a re-dedication ceremony on Friday morning at its newly remodeled Cherokee Elementary School.

The district began work on the elementary building a few years back.

Superintendent Jeremy Lewis explained it’s almost an entirely new building.

“We put a completely new roof on the building, and then we came in and totally gutted the building. New ceilings, new floors, new paint. The building looks brand new. We’re super excited and super proud of it,” Lewis said.

Lewis said it’s exciting for both students and staff.

“It feels good to finally be finished. It’s exciting for the students to be able to come to a building that looks new, feels new, and the environments new,” Lewis added.

Elected officials, former administrators, and community members were invited to Friday’s event.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When our crew got to the area under investigation around 4 a.m. on State Highway 75 north of...
Man wanted for shooting mother involved in Cross County shootout
According to the incident report, officers were called to St. Bernards Medical Center on...
Nurse attacked, choked by person at hospital
The Sharp County Sheriff’s Department uncovered decades worth of stolen goods in one Evening...
Deputies uncover decades worth of stolen goods
According to the affidavit, a judge found probable cause on Thursday, Sept. 28 to charge...
Woman accused of fighting officers, resisting arrest
A look at the renderings of what the water park would look like with all different types of...
New water park possibly coming to northeast Arkansas

Latest News

Friends and family gathered together Friday morning to celebrate a Paragould Lieutenant's...
Paragould Police Lt. celebrates retirement
Cave City Senior Millie Beller has spent her last four years as the special team’s star.
‘She’s the staple of our team:” Female kicker embarks on senior season
Weekend Happenings with Chase Gage Sept. 22-24.
WATCH: ‘Weekend Happenings’ with Chase Gage for Sept. 29-Oct. 1
Kevin Young
Bond revoked for FedExForum shooting suspect