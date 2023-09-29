Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

School granted thousands to help students succeed

RAM Academy grant
RAM Academy grant(KAIT)
By Imani Williams
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAGOULD Ark. (KAIT) - A school in Paragould was awarded a $20,000 grant that will impact dozens of students.

RAM Academy is an alternative school within the Paragould school district. After several conversations, one of the teachers was granted $20,000 from E. Ritter and Company to help aid the school and the students it serves.

Ali Nortier, special education teacher at the school, said this grant will help the school create more inclusive spaces, develop the EAST program, and send her to an education conference.

“I see the need and I see the want and I see the desire in these children and I knew that I needed to make a difference any way possible, so I reached out to Ritter Philanthropy Group,” she said.

Nortier said growing up around educators gave her the passion and drive to do more for her students.

“Because without these grants we are on such a tight budget as a school district and even as educators that it is hard to pour so much time and effort into these things that we long to do, so grants like this make it really possible,” she said.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When our crew got to the area under investigation around 4 a.m. on State Highway 75 north of...
Man wanted for shooting mother involved in Cross County shootout
Crews responded to a crash involving multiple vehicles in Jonesboro.
Person taken to hospital after vehicle flips in crash
The Sharp County Sheriff’s Department uncovered decades worth of stolen goods in one Evening...
Deputies uncover decades worth of stolen goods
According to a probable cause affidavit, Devin Wayne Shelton, 23, of Jonesboro, was arrested...
$500k bond set for Jonesboro man accused of rape
According to the incident report, officers were called to St. Bernards Medical Center on...
Nurse attacked, choked by person at hospital

Latest News

Several abortion billboards were erected along I-55
“Shout Your Abortion” billboards send a bold message along I-55
According to the affidavit, a judge found probable cause on Thursday, Sept. 28 to charge...
Woman accused of fighting officers, resisting arrest
A-State freshman Erin Madigan among NCAA volleyball leaders in assists
2023 FFN Game of the Week preview: 2-2 Wynne prepares for trip to Southside