School granted thousands to help students succeed

PARAGOULD Ark. (KAIT) - A school in Paragould was awarded a $20,000 grant that will impact dozens of students.

RAM Academy is an alternative school within the Paragould school district. After several conversations, one of the teachers was granted $20,000 from E. Ritter and Company to help aid the school and the students it serves.

Ali Nortier, special education teacher at the school, said this grant will help the school create more inclusive spaces, develop the EAST program, and send her to an education conference.

“I see the need and I see the want and I see the desire in these children and I knew that I needed to make a difference any way possible, so I reached out to Ritter Philanthropy Group,” she said.

Nortier said growing up around educators gave her the passion and drive to do more for her students.

“Because without these grants we are on such a tight budget as a school district and even as educators that it is hard to pour so much time and effort into these things that we long to do, so grants like this make it really possible,” she said.

