Sept. 29: What you need to know

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Starting off the morning dry all across Region 8 with clear skies.

It’s also a warm morning, which will lead to a HOT afternoon. Highs again today will climb into the low to mid-90s.

Sunny skies will prevail today as well.

Tonight’s FFN forecast is a warm one, with temperatures at kickoff in the mid-80s.

The weekend will be warm as well, with temperatures in the 90s under sunny skies.

The warm air stays with us until about Thursday.

It’s looking more and more likely that a fall cold front will push through Thursday, bringing us some rain but also fall air by the end of next week and into next weekend.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

We have a preview of what you can expect from the Downtown Jonesboro BBQ Festival starting today and running through this weekend, including how this will affect your travel if you drive downtown.

The federal government will shut down if a deal is not reached by this weekend; a closer look at services you could lose as a result.

Paragould police say a woman caused physical harm to officers during an arrest.

A man and woman face arson charges in connection with a restaurant fire at a Kennett restaurant early this summer.

It’s the opening night for Arkansas State University’s Department of Theatre 2023-2024 season.

A run takes place this weekend for a foundation providing risk assessments for heart disease and other health screenings.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

Most Read

According to the incident report, officers were called to St. Bernards Medical Center on...
Nurse attacked, choked by person at hospital
The Sharp County Sheriff’s Department uncovered decades worth of stolen goods in one Evening...
Deputies uncover decades worth of stolen goods
When our crew got to the area under investigation around 4 a.m. on State Highway 75 north of...
Man wanted for shooting mother involved in Cross County shootout
Crews responded to a crash involving multiple vehicles in Jonesboro.
Person taken to hospital after vehicle flips in crash
According to the affidavit, a judge found probable cause on Tuesday, Sept. 25 to charge Adam...
Man arrested in connection to series of burglaries

Latest News

Several abortion billboards were erected along I-55
“Shout Your Abortion” billboards send a bold message along I-55
RAM Academy grant
School granted thousands to help students succeed
Williams Baptist University announced last year that it would begin fundraising to renovate its...
College to begin remodel on oldest campus building
Brookland beats Wynne in 4A Northeast volleyball, Lady Bearcats improve to 23-3