Sept. 29: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -

Weather Headlines

Starting off the morning dry all across Region 8 with clear skies.

It’s also a warm morning, which will lead to a HOT afternoon. Highs again today will climb into the low to mid-90s.

Sunny skies will prevail today as well.

Tonight’s FFN forecast is a warm one, with temperatures at kickoff in the mid-80s.

The weekend will be warm as well, with temperatures in the 90s under sunny skies.

The warm air stays with us until about Thursday.

It’s looking more and more likely that a fall cold front will push through Thursday, bringing us some rain but also fall air by the end of next week and into next weekend.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast

News Headlines

We have a preview of what you can expect from the Downtown Jonesboro BBQ Festival starting today and running through this weekend, including how this will affect your travel if you drive downtown.

The federal government will shut down if a deal is not reached by this weekend; a closer look at services you could lose as a result.

Paragould police say a woman caused physical harm to officers during an arrest.

A man and woman face arson charges in connection with a restaurant fire at a Kennett restaurant early this summer.

It’s the opening night for Arkansas State University’s Department of Theatre 2023-2024 season.

A run takes place this weekend for a foundation providing risk assessments for heart disease and other health screenings.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more

