Shania Twain turns a fan’s gift into a stunning tour outfit

Shania Twain recently transformed a fan's gift into a stunning concert outfit.
Shania Twain recently transformed a fan's gift into a stunning concert outfit.
By John Frech
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(Circle) - Country music sensation Shania Twain recently showcased her creativity by turning a heartfelt present from a fan into an enchanting tour outfit.

The present was a denim jacket decked out with numerous patches, each one intricately sewn and displaying a personal touch from the fan.

The Transformation

In the Instagram video, Shania Twain shows off her inspiration by transforming the jacket into a dress for her tour while her classic track, “I’m Gonna Getcha Good!” played in the background.

Twain affectionately referred to the makeover process as “Shania’d It.”

The Fan’s Contribution

Shania Twain made sure to credit the fan who had gifted her the denim jacket. The fan had meticulously done all the patchwork and embroidery on the jacket, adding a personal touch to the gift.

The patches were labeled with the titles of Twain’s songs, including “I’m Outta Here!” and “Not Impressed,” a reference to her 1998 hit, “That Don’t Impress Me Much.”

The Queen of Reinvention

Shania Twain revealed that for each show, she creates new outfits using previously worn attire. In another Instagram video, she was seen wearing a long-sleeve pink shirt with polka dots and black sequin shorts, paired with a pink wig.

The look was accentuated with multiple necklaces, including one with a heart-shaped pendant. She then revamped the look by adding black chiffon bows behind one hip and one shoulder for an “asymmetrical” appearance.

From music to fashion design, Shania Twain has constantly proven to stay at the top of her game.

Originally appeared on Circle All Access. https://www.circleallaccess.com/

Copyright 2023 Circle via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

