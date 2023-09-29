Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

‘She’s the staple of our team:” Female kicker embarks on senior season

Cave City Senior Millie Beller has spent her last four years as the special team’s star.
Cave City Senior Millie Beller has spent her last four years as the special team’s star.(KAIT/Hayden Savage)
By Hayden Savage
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAVE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - Not every day a female plays a male-dominated sport such as football, but in Cave City, it is.

Cave City Senior Millie Beller spent her last four years as the special team’s star.

Beller’s time with the football team began with her love of playing soccer.

“At the end of her seventh-grade year, we were practicing soccer in the spring, and she got a football out and started kicking field goals. I thought we could use that,” Cave City Head Football Coach Danny Brustrom said.

After speaking to her family, she knew it was something she wanted to do.

“It took some convincing of my mom. She was sort of okay with it, but I’ve loved it since,” Beller explained.

Coach Brustrom said Beller is a standout both on the field and in her community.

“She’s not only the only female I’ve had to start as a freshman, sophomore, junior, and senior but also the only kid I’ve started as a freshman. She just leads by example. Good kid,” Brustrom said.

For Beller, it’s about showing future Cavewomen that they, too, can succeed in sports.

“I know that some little girl is going to look up to me in a way that they probably don’t look up to football players because they can’t connect to them in a way,” Beller added.

The senior plans to play soccer at Lyon College in Batesville after graduation in the spring.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When our crew got to the area under investigation around 4 a.m. on State Highway 75 north of...
Man wanted for shooting mother involved in Cross County shootout
According to the incident report, officers were called to St. Bernards Medical Center on...
Nurse attacked, choked by person at hospital
The Sharp County Sheriff’s Department uncovered decades worth of stolen goods in one Evening...
Deputies uncover decades worth of stolen goods
According to the affidavit, a judge found probable cause on Thursday, Sept. 28 to charge...
Woman accused of fighting officers, resisting arrest
A look at the renderings of what the water park would look like with all different types of...
New water park possibly coming to northeast Arkansas

Latest News

Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs intercepts a pass during the first half of a NFL game on...
Jerry Jacobs has 2 INT in Lions win on Thursday Night Football
Brookland beats Wynne in 4A Northeast volleyball, Lady Bearcats improve to 23-3
2023 marks the 30th year of Football Friday Night.
Football Friday Night (9/29/23)
2023 marks the 30th year of Football Friday Night.
2023 FFN Game of the Week preview: Wynne at Southside