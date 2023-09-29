‘She’s the staple of our team:” Female kicker embarks on senior season

CAVE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - Not every day a female plays a male-dominated sport such as football, but in Cave City, it is.

Cave City Senior Millie Beller spent her last four years as the special team’s star.

Beller’s time with the football team began with her love of playing soccer.

“At the end of her seventh-grade year, we were practicing soccer in the spring, and she got a football out and started kicking field goals. I thought we could use that,” Cave City Head Football Coach Danny Brustrom said.

After speaking to her family, she knew it was something she wanted to do.

“It took some convincing of my mom. She was sort of okay with it, but I’ve loved it since,” Beller explained.

Coach Brustrom said Beller is a standout both on the field and in her community.

“She’s not only the only female I’ve had to start as a freshman, sophomore, junior, and senior but also the only kid I’ve started as a freshman. She just leads by example. Good kid,” Brustrom said.

For Beller, it’s about showing future Cavewomen that they, too, can succeed in sports.

“I know that some little girl is going to look up to me in a way that they probably don’t look up to football players because they can’t connect to them in a way,” Beller added.

The senior plans to play soccer at Lyon College in Batesville after graduation in the spring.

