“Shout Your Abortion” billboards send a bold message along I-55

Several abortion billboards were erected along I-55(Shout Your Abortion)
By Chris Carter
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - In a bold move, the organization “Shout Your Abortion” has erected several eye-catching billboards along Interstate 55, delivering a powerful message to thousands of drivers in the region: “Shout Your Abortion.”

Originally, six of the billboards were placed along the I-55 corridor. Despite some controversy, four of these billboards remain in place.

The group states that the purpose behind these billboards is to support women living in the southern states, where recent anti-abortion laws have been passed in the wake of Roe v. Wade’s overturning.

“Many of the women driving down this highway headed to have an abortion somewhere like Illinois never thought it would be them and those people need to hear this message of love and affirmation more than anyone else,” Amelia Bonow, executive director of Shout Your Abortion, said.

The billboards stretch from Memphis to Cape Girardeau. The choice of this interstate is significant, as it connects states from Louisiana to Illinois, one of the nearest states for women in the South to access abortion services.

This geographical advantage has led to an estimated 9,000 to 15,000 individuals traveling to Illinois each year for abortion services, underscoring the significance of access to reproductive healthcare.

However, not everyone is supportive of these billboards. Anti-abortion activists have called the billboards “disgusting.”

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

