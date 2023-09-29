Woman accused of fighting officers, resisting arrest

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A woman is behind bars after she caused physical harm to officers during an arrest.

According to the affidavit, a judge found probable cause on Thursday, Sept. 28 to charge 28-year-old Mary Burns with two counts of second-degree battery.

The affidavit states on Wednesday, Sept. 27, officers with the Paragould Police Department were called to Greenbrier Paragould located on Jones Road for an unwanted person.

The caller told police that Burns, an employee, was intoxicated and had been asked to leave the property.

Officers found Burns in a maroon Dodge Caliber located in the parking lot.

The affidavit said officers observed Burns “sweating profusely, making erratic movements, was speaking extremely fast, and yelling.”

After numerous attempts to convince Burns to roll down her window, officers used a window bust.

As they were attempting to remove Burns from the vehicle, she punched an officer multiple times in the head.

“The defendant continued to resist, yell, and attempt to kick the officers and was subsequently pepper sprayed,” the affidavit states.

Officers eventually gained control of Burns and were able to take her into custody.

Both a bottle and a used package of suboxone were found in Burns’ car.

The affidavit said one officer suffered redness and swelling and another sustained a cut to the knee as a result of Burns’ actions.

Burns was booked into the Greene County Detention Center and received a $25,000 cash-only bond.

