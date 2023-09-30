Football Friday Night
Arkansas senator requests audit of Gov. Sanders’ podium purchase

An Arkansas Senator has requested an audit of the governor’s officer in connection to its purchase of a podium.(Source: Canva)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - An Arkansas Senator has requested an audit of the governor’s officer in connection to its purchase of a podium.

According to content partner KARK, Sen. Jimmy Hickey Jr. (R-Texarkana) sent a letter requesting an audit to Sen. David Wallace (R-Greenway) and Rep. Jim Gazaway (R-Paragould). Wallace and Gazaway are senior members of the Legislative Joint Auditing Committee.

Hickey asked for the audit of two items:

  • The purchase of a podium or lectern from Beckett Events LLC for use by the governor’s office.
  • “All matters, involving the Governor or the Governor’s Office, made confidential by Section 4(a) of Act 7 of the First Extraordinary Session of 2023.”

The podium was reported as an expense of $19,029.25 and was purchased by the governor’s office in June.

Hickey’s request will potentially be considered at the next committee meeting on Oct. 13.

For information on this story, visit KARK’s website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

