Arkansas senator requests audit of Gov. Sanders’ podium purchase

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - An Arkansas Senator has requested an audit of the governor’s officer in connection to its purchase of a podium.

According to content partner KARK, Sen. Jimmy Hickey Jr. (R-Texarkana) sent a letter requesting an audit to Sen. David Wallace (R-Greenway) and Rep. Jim Gazaway (R-Paragould). Wallace and Gazaway are senior members of the Legislative Joint Auditing Committee.

Hickey asked for the audit of two items:

The purchase of a podium or lectern from Beckett Events LLC for use by the governor’s office.

“All matters, involving the Governor or the Governor’s Office, made confidential by Section 4(a) of Act 7 of the First Extraordinary Session of 2023.”

The podium was reported as an expense of $19,029.25 and was purchased by the governor’s office in June.

Hickey’s request will potentially be considered at the next committee meeting on Oct. 13.

