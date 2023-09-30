Blytheville man arrested on drug and gun charges

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A man faces several firearm and drug charges following a search of a home in Blytheville.

According to a news release, investigators with the Mississippi County Drug Task Force and the Mississippi County Special Response Team executed a search warrant at a home on South Crescent Street on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

During the search, investigators seized various loaded firearms and drugs:

FN model 509 9mm handgun

FN model 511 5.7x28 caliber handgun

American Tactical Omni-Hybrid 300 Blackout caliber rifle

AR 15 style shot barreled rifle with no serial number

American Tactical Ar 15 223 caliber rifle.

9 ounces of methamphetamine

6 ounces of marijuana

8 grams of cocaine

Deputies arrested Lyonel “LC” Smith in connection to the search.

Smith faces charges of trafficking a controlled substance, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He received a bond of $200,000.

