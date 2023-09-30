Blytheville man arrested on drug and gun charges
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A man faces several firearm and drug charges following a search of a home in Blytheville.
According to a news release, investigators with the Mississippi County Drug Task Force and the Mississippi County Special Response Team executed a search warrant at a home on South Crescent Street on Wednesday, Sept. 27.
During the search, investigators seized various loaded firearms and drugs:
- FN model 509 9mm handgun
- FN model 511 5.7x28 caliber handgun
- American Tactical Omni-Hybrid 300 Blackout caliber rifle
- AR 15 style shot barreled rifle with no serial number
- American Tactical Ar 15 223 caliber rifle.
- 9 ounces of methamphetamine
- 6 ounces of marijuana
- 8 grams of cocaine
Deputies arrested Lyonel “LC” Smith in connection to the search.
Smith faces charges of trafficking a controlled substance, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He received a bond of $200,000.
