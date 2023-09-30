Football Friday Night
Blytheville man arrested on drug and gun charges

Lyonel "LC" Smith faces charges of trafficking a controlled substance, simultaneous possession...
Lyonel "LC" Smith faces charges of trafficking a controlled substance, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A man faces several firearm and drug charges following a search of a home in Blytheville.

According to a news release, investigators with the Mississippi County Drug Task Force and the Mississippi County Special Response Team executed a search warrant at a home on South Crescent Street on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

During the search, investigators seized various loaded firearms and drugs:

  • FN model 509 9mm handgun
  • FN model 511 5.7x28 caliber handgun
  • American Tactical Omni-Hybrid 300 Blackout caliber rifle
  • AR 15 style shot barreled rifle with no serial number
  • American Tactical Ar 15 223 caliber rifle.
  • 9 ounces of methamphetamine
  • 6 ounces of marijuana
  • 8 grams of cocaine
During the search, investigators seized various loaded firearms and drugs:
During the search, investigators seized various loaded firearms and drugs:

Deputies arrested Lyonel “LC” Smith in connection to the search.

Smith faces charges of trafficking a controlled substance, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He received a bond of $200,000.

