Herd ends September with a 4-0 record

Marshall improves to 4-0 on the season.(WSAZ)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. -- — Cam Fancher threw for two touchdowns, Rasheen Ali ran for two scores and Marshall defeated Old Dominion 41-35 on Saturday.

Elijah Alston’s 85-yard interception return capped a 28-point rally that put the Thundering Herd on top 31-21 midway through the third quarter.

That overshadowed an amazing performance by Old Dominion’s Kadarius Calloway, who scored on runs of 70, 69 and 75 yards, finishing with 236 yards on just 11 carries. Calloway is a junior college transfer after originally signing with Alabama as a defensive back. He missed spring ball with an injury and had five carries for 25 yards coming into the Marshall game.

Rece Verhoff’s field goal made it 41-28 with 8:21 to play but Calloway busted a 75-yard run up the middle to pull the Monarchs within six. However an interception by J.J. Roberts and a turnover on downs with 1:41 to play ended their chances.

Fancher threw touchdown passes to Caleb Combs and Cade Conley in the second quarter that helped the Thundering Herd cut their deficit to 21-17 at halftime.

Fancher was 29-of-35 passing for 278 yards with an interception and added 86 yards on the ground for the Thundering Herd (4-0, 1-0 Sun Belt Conference).

Jack Shields was 11 of 23 for 95 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions for Old Dominion (2-3, 1-1).

The Monarchs had 434 yards of total offense, 339 on the ground. Marshall had 448 yards, 278 in the air.

