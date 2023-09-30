New Arkansas State Fair rule requires kids under 18 to be escorted inside after certain time

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – If you’re going to head to the Arkansas State Fair with the family this year, there’s a new rule you need to be aware of.

According to content partner KARK, the event will force all fairgoers under the age of 18 to have someone 21 years or older with them to enter after 6 p.m.

Sales Director Will Hornburg said this rule is to help “keep a safe family-friendly environment.”

The 83rd Arkansas State Fair will begin on Friday, Oct. 13, and run through Sunday, Oct. 22.

You read more about this change on KARK’s website.

