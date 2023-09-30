Football Friday Night
Phelps County authorities searching for one of two inmates who escaped the jail Friday night

Jonathan Eugene Schmidt O’Dell. Courtesy: Phelps County Sheriff's Department
Jonathan Eugene Schmidt O’Dell. Courtesy: Phelps County Sheriff's Department(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities are searching for one of two inmates after they escaped from the Phelps County Jail Friday night.

According to the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department, around 11 p.m. Friday, the two inmates escaped by breaking the structural integrity of the cell and left the building.

A short time later, one of the inmates, Steven Timothy Scott, turned himself in.

The other inmate, 33-year-old Jonathan Eugene Schmidt O’Dell, is still on the run., He is described as 6 foot one inch tall, 200 lbs., with brown hair, blue eyes, and a full beard at the time of his booking. He may have shaved his beard to disguise his identity.

Authorities say he was last seen wearing a maroon-colored shirt with a Phelps County logo and brown slacks with a tan stripe. He is considered extremely dangerous and was being held in the jail for several weapons charges.

The FBI in Kansas City also sent out a release on O’Dell. According to the FBI, a federal indictment says O’Dell allegedly planned to travel to Texas to shoot at illegal immigrants crossing the United States – Mexico border. The indictment also alleges he planned to murder officers and employees of the U.S. Border Patrol who would attempt to stop them.

In October 2022, the FBI went to search his home but special agents were fired at several times. The agents did not fire back and after the gunshots ended, the FBI put up a perimeter and began communicating with the persons inside the residence to come out.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call 911, FBI St. Louis at 314-589-2500 or FBI Kansas City at 816-512-8200. Tips may also be submitted at https://tips.fbi.gov.

