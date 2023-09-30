Football Friday Night
Searcy Fire Department to open 20th Safe Haven Baby Box in Arkansas

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SEARCY, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – The city of Searcy will soon be home to the 20th Safe Haven Baby Box in Arkansas.

According to content partner KARK, the Searcy Fire Department will hold an event on Saturday, Sept. 30 at 1 p.m. to commemorate the opening of the box.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are designated areas that legally allow parents to anonymously surrender their children. The first baby box in Arkansas opened in Benton in 2019.

You can read more about this event on KARK’s website.

