Searcy Fire Department to open 20th Safe Haven Baby Box in Arkansas

SEARCY, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – The city of Searcy will soon be home to the 20th Safe Haven Baby Box in Arkansas.

According to content partner KARK, the Searcy Fire Department will hold an event on Saturday, Sept. 30 at 1 p.m. to commemorate the opening of the box.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are designated areas that legally allow parents to anonymously surrender their children. The first baby box in Arkansas opened in Benton in 2019.

