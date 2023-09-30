Football Friday Night
Warehouse catches on fire in West Memphis

The scene on N. 7th Street.
The scene on N. 7th Street.(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A West Memphis warehouse is on fire Saturday morning.

The warehouse is located on North 7th Street.

The scene on 7th Street.
The scene on 7th Street.(Action News 5)

It’s unclear what products the warehouse was storing.

There are no injuries reported.

We will keep you updated as more information is released.

