Annual race raises money for AEDs

By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Those behind an event in Jonesboro hope their efforts will protect more lives.

Heart and Sole’s annual race was held on Saturday, Sept. 30, something the organization holds to raise money to put AEDs in different locations.

Runners were involved in a 5k, 10k, and half marathon in Jonesboro.

Taylor Kelso, chairwoman of Heart and Sole, said it’s important to place AEDs in as many places as possible.

“You have a very small window to start providing life-saving skills, like CPR, but an EAD takes it up a notch can help them restart their heart before help gets to them,” she said.

There were over two hundred runners at this year’s event. Prizes were given out to top finishers in different categories.

The event is expected to raise over $15,000.

