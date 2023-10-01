Arkansas State cross country notches top-5 team finishes at Chile Pepper Festival

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State cross country picked up a pair of top-5 team finishes on Friday at the Chile Pepper Festival, besting several regional foes.

A-State’s men placed fourth in the McDonnell Memorial 8K with 158 points, while the women totaled 220 points in a fifth-place finish in the Harter’s Habanero 5K.

In her collegiate cross country debut, Rahel Broemmel placed seventh in the 5K with a time of 17:04.0. Jaybe Shufelberger followed in 18th, crossing the finish line in 17:28.6. Elizabeth Martin ran a career-best time of 17:33.2 in a 21st-place result, while Olivia Walter (91st – 18:44.3) and Cadence Lapp (98th – 18:47.6) rounded out the team’s scorers with season-best marks.

Mary Beth Bailey (121st – 19:00.9), Madison Haldiman (138th – 19:11.6) and Sophey Pope (228th – 20:05.9) registered season-best times, while Abbey Coberly (202nd – 19:43.9) and Maggie Hunter (222nd – 20:00.3) also competed for the Scarlet and Black.

In the men’s race, Rylan Brown paced the squad with a 21st-place finish and a time of 24:51.3 to set a personal best. Dawson Mayberry clocked a season-best mark of 24:54.2 in a 24th-place result, with Cash Kunkel following in 25th with a collegiate-best time of 24:57.0. Nati Enright placed 57th overall with a season-best time of 25:25.4, and represented A-State’s fifth scoring runner.

Ethan Mychajlonka crossed in 25:49.2 to place 76th, ahead of 102nd-place Jimmy Mann’s time of 26:11.6. Noah McMurtrey (163rd – 26:56.5) and Andrew Mason (205th – 27:28.8) ran collegiate-best marks, but did not factor into the scoring.

NEXT UP

Arkansas State returns to action Friday, Oct. 13, at the Arturo Barrios Invitational in Bryan-College Station, Texas.

SOCIAL MEDIA

CHILE PEPPER XC FESTIVAL | SEPTEMBER 29, 2023

Agri Park | Fayetteville, Ark.* - denotes personal best; ^ - denotes season best

WOMEN’S HARTER’S HABANERO 5K

Team Results

5. Arkansas State – 220 points

Individual Results

7. Rahel Broemmel – 17:04.0 (7 points); 18. Jaybe Shufelberger – 17:28.6 (18 points); 21. Elizabeth Martin – 17:33.2* (18 points); 90. Olivia Walter – 18:44.3^ (72 points); 98. Cadence Lapp – 18:47.6^ (79 points); 121. Mary Beth Bailey – 19:00.8^; 138. Madison Haldiman – 19:11.6^; 202. Abbey Coberly – 19:43.9; 222. Maggie Hunter – 20:00.3; 228. Sophey Pope – 20:05.9^

MEN’S McDONNELL MEMORIAL 8K

Team Results

4. Arkansas State – 158 points

Individual Results

21. Rylan Brown – 24:51.3* (21 points); 24. Dawson Mayberry – 24:54.2^ (24 points); 25. Cash Kunkel – 24:57.0* (25 points); 34. Jacob Pyeatt – 25:07.2 (33 points); 57. Nati Enright – 25:25.4^ (55 points); 76. Ethan Mychajlonka – 25:49.2; 102. Jimmy Mann – 26:11.6; 163. Noah McMurtrey – 26:56.5*; 205. Andrew Mason – 27:28.8*

