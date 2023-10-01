Downtown BBQ Fest cooks up magic on day two

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The smokers were up and running early in Jonesboro on day two of the Downtown BBQ Fest.

Many were waiting for the food trucks to open their windows on Saturday, Sept. 30, while people walked around and looked at their options.

“There’s nothing better than someone tasting your food and enjoying your food,” said Marcus West, owner of Wes Got It BBQ & Catering.

West traveled all the way from Little Rock for the festival.

He said he brought over a thousand pounds of meat to cook during the day and expected to stay busy all day.

“I just like meeting new people, talking to people,” West said. “While I’m working the window, I get to see people that I’ve never met before and just, you know, talk to them and things like that.”

Haylie Soles was one of the vendors at the festival, but she wasn’t about to miss out on the barbecue.

“There’s so many different kinds, I can go to one truck, and it be completely different than the other and find what I like and try it all,” she said.

West said he saw several faces come back on day one, and he definitely saw them again on day two.

“You give them the food and they sit right there and eat it in your face without leaving the parking lot and they just enjoy it, there’s no better feeling than that,” he said.

This was the fifteenth year of the barbecue festival.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.