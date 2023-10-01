Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Downtown BBQ Fest cooks up magic on day two

Many were waiting for the food trucks to open their windows on Saturday, Sept. 30, while people...
Many were waiting for the food trucks to open their windows on Saturday, Sept. 30, while people walked around and looked at their options.(KAIT)
By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The smokers were up and running early in Jonesboro on day two of the Downtown BBQ Fest.

Many were waiting for the food trucks to open their windows on Saturday, Sept. 30, while people walked around and looked at their options.

“There’s nothing better than someone tasting your food and enjoying your food,” said Marcus West, owner of Wes Got It BBQ & Catering.

West traveled all the way from Little Rock for the festival.

He said he brought over a thousand pounds of meat to cook during the day and expected to stay busy all day.

“I just like meeting new people, talking to people,” West said. “While I’m working the window, I get to see people that I’ve never met before and just, you know, talk to them and things like that.”

Haylie Soles was one of the vendors at the festival, but she wasn’t about to miss out on the barbecue.

“There’s so many different kinds, I can go to one truck, and it be completely different than the other and find what I like and try it all,” she said.

West said he saw several faces come back on day one, and he definitely saw them again on day two.

“You give them the food and they sit right there and eat it in your face without leaving the parking lot and they just enjoy it, there’s no better feeling than that,” he said.

This was the fifteenth year of the barbecue festival.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson speaks during a news conference on an indictment...
Last living suspect in 1996 drive-by shooting of Tupac Shakur indicted on murder charge
According to the affidavit, a judge found probable cause on Thursday, Sept. 28 to charge...
Woman accused of fighting officers, resisting arrest
The scene on N. 7th Street.
Warehouse catches on fire in West Memphis
Makinzi is 11 years old and wants to be a gymnastics coach when she grows up.
A Family for Me: Makinzi
2023 marks the 30th year of Football Friday Night.
FFN - Week 6 Scores from Sept. 29, plus Video Replays »

Latest News

“History Written in Stone: Researching Cemeteries to Learn Our History” was held by the...
Symposium teaches about learning from cemeteries
According to content partner KARK, the event will force all fairgoers under the age of 18 to...
New Arkansas State Fair rule requires kids under 18 to be escorted inside after certain time
Friends and family gathered together Friday morning to celebrate a Paragould Lieutenant's...
Paragould police lieutenant celebrates retirement
Cave City Senior Millie Beller has spent her last four years as the special team’s star.
‘She’s the staple of our team:” Female kicker embarks on senior season
From Region 8 News - Midday
Furry Friday! Midday interview with NEAHS.org