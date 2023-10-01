I-TEAM: Blocked railroad crossing impacts emergency response times

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Transit systems help us get from one place to another and help items we need get to us.

There are at least 28 railroads across the Natural State, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Those railroads span over 2,000 miles. Sitting between those long iron rods are roads drivers have to cross or at least try to.

Since last September, there have been over 21,000 reports of railroad crossings blocked.

“[The] railroad crossing there [Gee Street] and it really puts a damper or dent on our response time,” said Kenny Kelly, dispatch supervisor at Emerson Ambulance.

He has worked in emergency services since 2001.

He said blocked railroad crossings cause his team issues every day.

“At least two or three times a day. In the morning and in the afternoon,” Kelley stated. “So, if our trucks get there and they have to turn around and go all the way to Main Street to go over the bridge or we have to send another unit and that will take a longer time for someone to get the help they need.”

He said the Gee Street stops his units at least twice a day.

According to data from the Federal Railroad Administration, 33 reported blocking incidents have occurred at different railroad crossings in Craighead County in the last 12 months. Seven of those were at Gee Street.

Railroad Blockings

The reports show the crossing was blocked for up to an hour in some cases.

“You are looking at almost double the time getting around,” said Kelley.

That is an extended time, especially during emergencies. It causes first responders to find another way to reach those in need.

“And it is almost possible that we don’t have someone to send that is on the side of the tracks,” he said. “So now that unit has to go all the way around Main Street, come all the way down to wherever they are going and it could have been an address just right across the tracks.”

In 2019, the FRA created a website for drivers to report blocked crossings.

Since then, there have been over 60,000 reported blockings in the country.

It was recently announced that the FRA is investing over $11 million in Arkansas. Funds will be used from President Biden’s Infrastructure Law and allotted to the Resilient Infrastructure and Safety Enhancement Project.

The project will include track improvements, bridge rehabilitation, and fewer highway-rail grade crossings.

In a news release, Secretary of the U.S. Department of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg, said this investment will help with fewer delays and faster travel time.

Something Kelley says will help first responders.

FRA data shows that in the past 30 days, 20% of the reported blockings “first responders were observed being unable to cross the tracks.”

Federal Railroad Administration data (KAIT)

“Instead of a 10-minute response time, we might get it back down to five or four. It would definitely get people the help they need a lot faster,” said Kelley.

And the people they are helping.

IMANI: Did you [ever] get there [to a scene] and say okay if that train was not there, I could have got there faster and [would have been] able to help faster?

KENNY: Oh definitely, it happens, it does happen.”

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.