McElvain throws 3 TD passes, Central Arkansas beats Southern Utah 29-27

Kylin James had nine receptions for 97 yards and two touchdown for Central Arkansas (3-2, 2-0 United Athletic Conference).
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Will McElvain completed 29 of 48 passes for 349 yards and three touchdowns, ShunDerrick Powell had 115 yards rushing and Central Arkansas beat Southern Utah 29-27 Saturday night.

Kylin James had nine receptions for 97 yards and two touchdown for Central Arkansas (3-2, 2-0 United Athletic Conference).

Jake Gaster kicked a 34-yard field goal to open the scoring with 11:31 left in the first quarter and James scored on an 18-yard pass from McElvain about 10 minutes later to make it 10-0. Justin Miller threw an 8-yard TD scoring strike to Timothy Patrick early in the second quarter but the Bears answered just 2 minutes, 21 seconds later when McElvain connected with Jordan Owens for a 4-yard touchdown and Gaster made another 34-yarder to make it 20-7 at halftime.

Patrick had TD receptions of 25 yards with 6:52 to play and 20 yards with 2:27 remaining to trim the deficit to 29-27 but Thunderbirds ran out of time.

Miller finished 20-of-44 passing for 186 yards and four touchdowns with an interception for Southern Utah (1-4, 0-1). Patrick had five receptions for 79 yards and three touchdowns.

