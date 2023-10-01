NEA NCAA football roundup: No. 10 Harding stays perfect, Lyon falls on the road

Two NEA NCAA football teams were in action Saturday afternoon. Read recaps from Harding and Lyon’s games this afternoon, and catch the highlights above.

#10 Harding beats Southwestern Oklahoma State 64-0

SEARCY, Ark. – Tenth-ranked Harding gained 587 yards and limited Southwestern Oklahoma to only 79, and that was only one of the eye-popping stats in the Bisons’ 64-0 victory in Great American Conference play Saturday at First Security Stadium.

The win pushed Harding to 5-0 and extended its winning streak to an NCAA Division II-best nine games. Southwestern remained winless at 0-5.

Harding rushed for 462 yards and five TD, passed for 125 yards and two TD and had two TD on interception returns.

Defensively, Harding held Southwestern to only four first downs, 29 rushing yards, 1.8 yards per play and 1-of-13 on third downs. The Bulldogs punted 10 times. The Bisons did not punt.

Harding’s offense wasted no time making its presence felt as Roland Wallace hauled in an 11-yard touchdown pass early in the first quarter, capping a 12-play, 65-yard drive. The Bison continued to dominate in the second quarter, with touchdowns from Blake Delacruz and Omar Sinclair. A 50-yard bomb from the Bison’s quarterback led to another touchdown, giving Harding a commanding 28-0 lead by halftime.

The third quarter saw Malik Young and Andrew Miller adding to the tally with touchdown runs. Kekoa Carroll’s 30-yard interception return for a touchdown further buried Southwestern Oklahoma. In the final quarter, Magnus Lepak nailed a 24-yard field goal, and Darion Dunlap-Johnson secured an interception return for a touchdown. Andrew Miller then sealed the deal with an electrifying 81-yard touchdown run.

Miller led Harding with a career-high 134 yards on seven carries and two TD. Keylon was 5-of-6 passing for 125 yards and two TD, connecting with five different receivers.

**TEAM NOTES**

Saturday was Harding’s first shutout since blanking Arkansas Tech 31-0 on Nov. 13, 2021 … Harding’s 64 points were the most since the Bisons defeated Northwestern Oklahoma 73-14 on Oct. 30, 2021 in Alva … the 64-point margin of victory was the most in a shutout since Harding blanked Northwestern Oklahoma 69-0 on Sept. 14, 2013.

Harding’s nine-game winning streak is tied for the fifth longest in program history, matching a nine-game streak from Sept. 18-Nov. 27, 2021.

Harding is now 62-9 in GAC games since 2016.

With 462 rushing yards, Harding exceeded the 300-yard rushing mark for the 100th time since switching to the flex bone offense in 2010 … the total was a season high and the most since Harding rushed for 487 yards against Arkansas Tech in the final game of the 2022 season.

Harding passed for more than 100 yards for the second time this season … its five completed passes were a season high and the most since completing six passes against Southern Nazarene on Oct. 8, 2022 … that was also the last time Harding completed passes to five different receivers.

The last time Harding went without a punt was in a victory over Southern Arkansas on Sept. 17, 2022.

Harding averaged 9.8 yards per play, the sixth-best figure in program history and highest average since averaging 10.9 yards per play at Northwestern Oklahoma on Oct. 30, 2021.

Harding last had two interception returns for TD in a 31-0 victory over Southern Arkansas on Sept. 21, 2019 when Cade Pugh and Jacory Nichols both had pick-6s.

Harding held Southwestern Oklahoma to only four first downs, the lowest total since Southern Nazarene had two first downs in a 58-0 Harding victory in 2014.

Harding held its fourth straight opponent to fewer than 60 rushing yards.

Harding held Southwestern to only 50 passing yards, the lowest total since limiting Southern Nazarene to 30 passing yards on Oct. 9, 2021.

Harding’s 79 total yards allowed was its seventh-best figure all-time and the fewest since holding Southern Nazarene to 51 yards on Sept. 15, 2018.

Harding held Southwestern to only 1-of-13 on third down, the best figure since limiting Southwestern to 0-of-11 on third down in 2021.

**PLAYER NOTES**

Redshirt freshman Andrew Miller rushed for 134 yards on seven carries with two TD … it was his first career 100-yard rushing game … his 81-yard TD run was tied for the 10th-longest TD run in program history and the longest since Blake Delacruz’s 84-yard run at Northwestern Oklahoma on Oct. 30, 2021.

Senior Omar Sinclair’s TD was his first of the season and seventh of his career.

Junior fullback Blake Delacruz scored his team-leading 11th TD of the season and 22nd of his career, tying Zach Shelley (2014-17) for seventh on Harding’s career list.

Sophomore quarterback Malik Young scored his first career rushing TD.

Sophomore Will White had a 50-yard TD reception, his team-leading third receiving TD of the season.

Senior Roland Wallace had an 11-yard TD reception, his second career receiving TD.

Junior Darion Dunlap-Johnson had his second interception of the season and his first interception return TD.

Junior Kekoa Carroll had his first career interception and first interception return TD.

**SERIES NOTES**

Harding extended its lead to 13-5 in the all-time series … it was the Bisons’ seventh straight win over the Bulldogs overall and eighth straight in Searcy.

**UP NEXT**

Harding travels to meet Northwestern Oklahoma next Saturday in Alva, Oklahoma. The Rangers fell 44-21 at Arkansas Tech on Saturday.

Lyon falls at McMurry

ABILENE, Texas - The second trip this season to Texas for the Lyon College wasn’t as bad as the last time a couple of weeks ago, but a 52-14 loss to the McMurry War Hawks on Saturday afternoon in Abilene didn’t exactly sit well for the Scots either.

The Scots (2-3) led 7-6 early on after a 64-yard touchdown pass from Brady Miller to Karson Douglas midway through the first quarter. Miller, however went down with an injury on the play and left the game for a time. McMurry scored two more touchdowns to lead 21-7 by the end of the opening period.

By halftime, the War Hawks led 38-7.

A strong defensive stand for the Scots to open the third quarter resulted in a McMurry four-yard punt. Lyon College started offensively at the War Hawks 20-yard line and Jaylin Babers ran through the middle of the McMurry defense for a yard gain and two plays later Babers took the ball down to the one-yard line on a six-yard carry. From there, Eli Funck punched in a quarterback sneak for a touchdown to cut the War Hawk lead to 38-14. McMurry went on to add two more touchdowns in the third quarter to lead by 38.

The Scots managed 157 yards of total offense in the game to 642 for McMurry. Individually, Miller was 5-for-12 for 87 yards and a touchdown for the Scots before his injury. Funck was 5-for-12 passing for 24 yards, Joe Galay came in and was 3-for-4 for 22 yards and Noah Paez had one pass attempt and one completion for three yards. Babers led the rushing attack for Lyon College with nine rushes for 27 yards with a long run of 21 yards.

Kurt Overton had eight carries for 16 yards and Funck ran nine times for 28 yards. On the receiving end, Douglas had three catches for 76 yards and a touchdown, Aedan Huntsman had three catches for 16 yards, Tanner Mobley had two catches for 12 yards and Reggie Brown had two catches for nine yards.

Others to have one catch were Jaron Price, Peyton Richardson, Xavier Long and Caleb Allen. Micah Morrison led the Scots defense with eight solo tackles and nine total stops. Camden Clear had seven total tackles, six of which were solos and one tackle for a loss. Nate Sarver had seven tackles, five of which were solo and two assisted tackles. He had three-and-a-half tackles for losses that totaled 16 yards and two sacks for minus-12 yards. Keidrick Wooten, Trevor McClanahan and Will Litton both had tackles for losses and Tanner Pollett had two break-ups of McMurry passes.

In the kicking game, Jesus Romero-Castillo had 11 punts for 411 yards and averaged 37.4 yards per kick. Brown had one kickoff return for 44 yards and Long had three kickoff returns for 33 yards, with a long run of 23 yards.

