One person dead after Saturday motorcycle crash

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - One person is dead after hitting a tree in a Saturday morning crash.

According to the preliminary crash report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Saturday, Sept. 30 around 8:05 a.m. on Highway 412 West of Caldwell, Mo.

According to the report, Carl Martin, 62, and Letha Martin, 62, both from Elizabeth, AR were on a 1996 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when the crash happened.

The motorcycle crossed the center of the road. It ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree.

Carl Martin was transported to a Memphis hospital because of his injuries.

Letha Martin was pronounced dead on the scene and transported to the Dunklin County morgue.

For more information, visit the Missouri State Highway’s website.

