One person shot, police investigating
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – Blytheville police are currently investigating an incident in which a man was shot.
According to Public Information Officer Sergeant Robin Haught-Angel, officers responded to the area of Clearlake in reference to the shooting around 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30.
No word on the extent of the man’s injuries or if officers are looking for a suspect. The agency said it will release more details when available.
K8 News will continue to follow this developing story.
Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.