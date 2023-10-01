One person shot, police investigating

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – Blytheville police are currently investigating an incident in which a man was shot.

According to Public Information Officer Sergeant Robin Haught-Angel, officers responded to the area of Clearlake in reference to the shooting around 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30.

No word on the extent of the man’s injuries or if officers are looking for a suspect. The agency said it will release more details when available.

K8 News will continue to follow this developing story.

