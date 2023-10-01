Raynor ties program record, Arkansas State football wins third straight with victory at UMass

AMHERST, Mass. (KAIT) - Jaylen Raynor tied a program single-game record, tossing six touchdowns as Arkansas State pummeled UMass on the road 52-28 to win its third straight Saturday afternoon.

Raynor tied Justice Hansen, who threw six touchdowns in A-State’s win over SEMO in 2018. He and USC’s Caleb Williams became the first QBs to toss for six in a game this season. As for the North Carolina native, Raynor became the fourth true freshman in all of FBS over the past 10 seasons to throw for six touchdowns in a game, joining Williams (Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech, 2021), Justin Herbert (Oregon at California, 2016) and Patrick Mahomes (Texas Tech vs. Baylor, 2014).

He got off to a hot start early, commanding a 7-play, 75-yard opening drive that ended in a Ja’Quez Cross 11-yard touchdown run to open the scoring for the Red Wolves.

After an Eddie Smith interception put the Red Wolves in the red zone, Raynor connected with Emmanual Stevenson for a five-yard score for Raynor’s first touchdown pass. Arkansas State led it 17-0 after the first quarter following a 44-yard field goal by Dominic Zvada.

The Minutemen opened the second quarter with a 60-yard touchdown run by Greg Derosiers, but A-State countered with a 4-play, 74-yard drive ending with a 39-yard pass and catch from Raynor to Jeff Foreman to make it a 24-7 lead.

After a 3 & out, the offense once again found success. Raynor had first-down passes to Reagan Ealy, Adam Jones and Courtney Jackson. The quarterback capped the drive with a 4-yard pass to Jackson. A-State scored on five of its seven first-half drives and led 31-10 at the half.

The team needed just 10 offensive plays in the third quarter and the start of the fourth to gain 189 yards and score three more touchdowns: A Raynor 33-yard pass to Reagan Ealy, who scored his first career touchdown, a 26-yard pass to Jeff Foreman, and a dagger 55-yard pass to Adam Jones to cap off a 1-play drive to make it 52-20.

Jones had his first career 100-yard game in an A-State uniform. Five receivers had over 40 yards receiving.

TOUCHDOWN🚨 caught by #11 Adam Jones@JaylenRaynor_ now ties the single game touchdown passes record for Arkansas State‼️ pic.twitter.com/0SmN4LXkcL — Arkansas State Football (@AStateFB) September 30, 2023

Raynor finished with more touchdown passes (6) than incompletions (5), going 20-25 with 383 yards and 6 touchdowns to no interceptions. He added 35 yards rushing.

In total, Arkansas State had 556 yards of offense, the most since the season-opener last season against Grambling. The Red Wolves, despite being penalized 10 times for 102 yards, converted 6-9 third downs and moved the chains 32 times.

The defense also had its moments, recording 9 tackles for a loss, and 4 sacks with the Smith interception. Javante Mackey entered the game top 25 in FBS in tackles, he added 8 more today with 2 sacks. Keyron Crawford added 2.5 tackles for a loss. The Red Wolves forced three UMass three-and-outs and four punts.

Arkansas State will return to Sun Belt play next Saturday, October 7. The Red Wolves will go on the road to face the reigning Sun Belt Champions Troy for a 3:00 p.m. kickoff on ESPN+.

