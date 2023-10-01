Symposium teaches about learning from cemeteries

POWHATAN, Ark. (KAIT) -A symposium was held for those who wanted to learn about researching cemeteries.

“History Written in Stone: Researching Cemeteries to Learn Our History” was held by the Northeast Arkansas Regional Archives in Powhatan on Saturday, Sept. 30.

Topics included cemetery research, cemetery preservation work, historic burial symbolism, and cemetery lore.

There were different speakers at the event, including Abby Burnett. She said people can learn more than what you think when you look at a grave.

“It’s not just the names and dates but where they a member of a lodge? Or a church? Does it have an inscription or a poem? What do you take literally and what is meant to be poetic?” she said.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.