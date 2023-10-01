USM drops 4th consecutive game, falls 50-36 to Texas State

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi dropped its fourth consecutive football game Saturday evening, falling 50-36 to Texas State University at M.M. Roberts Stadium.

The Golden Eagles (1-4, 0-2 Sun Belt Conference) fell behind 14-0 just a little more than three minutes into the game, and by halftime, USM found itself in a 42-10 hole.

But the Golden Eagles scored 26 unanswered points in the second half to close to 42-36 and found themselves with the football with a chance to tie or take the lead with 3 minutes, 12 seconds to play.

But after one first down, USM turned the ball over and Texas State (4-1, 1-0) clinched the game with a final touchdown.

The Golden Eagles will host Old Dominion (2-3, 1-1) at 6 p.m. Saturday at M.M. Roberts Stadium.

