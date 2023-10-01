Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (9/29/23)

An Arkansas tradition continues: The Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week. Here are the NEA nominees from games played on September 29th, 2023.

Southside (Gabe Witt TD)

Nominee #1 is Southside. Gabe Witt finds paydirt, it’s a 29 yard touchdown on the 2nd play of the game. The Southerners beat Wynne 28-14 to start 5-0.

Rivercrest (Colts double reverse pass TD)

Nominee #2 is Rivercrest. Koby Turner hands off to Jayden Young, he’ll toss it to Cavonta Washington, who finds Turner wide open for the touchdown. The Colts beat Harrisburg 69-14 to start 2-0 in the 4A-3.

Marked Tree (TJ Hodges TD)

Our final nominee is Marked Tree. TJ Hodges bobbles but brings it back in stride for the score. The Indians beat Earle to start 4 and oh.

