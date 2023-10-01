Wynne church reflects on six-month anniversary of tornado

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - It has been six months since a tornado tore through Wynne.

An EF3 tornado ripped through the Cross County city on March 31, leaving four dead and a line of destruction.

One of the buildings with extensive damage was Wynne First United Methodist Church.

The building tore through the roof, bringing the steeple down and destroying another building in the process. The gym was left with a gaping hole, in a span of minutes, members of the church did not have a place to worship.

Matthew Carter is the pastor of Wynne FUMC. Since the first day, he tried to look past the devastation.

“It’s not devastating, but it’s an opportunity,” he said.

The church held a Sunday service outside the church after the tornado. Less than a week later, the congregation found a temporary home at the Knights of Columbus Hall.

“We’ve moved in fully now,” he said.

The temporary home looks a little different than the first week. A day school classroom can be found in a little corner for the children of the church. The church also uses its space for various functions.

“We’re figuring out how we can function with a lot less space than we’re usually told that we need,” he said.

The congregation still has a home to rebuild. There is still damage at the church. Pastor Carter says the reconstruction process has been a little bit slow but this week they’ve finally turned a new page.

“We’re just now getting to the point of removing the damage and cleaning up and started to deconstruct the buildings actually to find out what can be saved and what needs to be torn down,” he said.

Church members are starting to gather to plan the next phase of Wynne FUMC.

“We’re trying to think of the next 75, 100 years… what do we want our church to be, what do we want do we want this building to be able to accomplish.”

A building that also serves the community is something Carter hopes to see in the future.

“One of the dreams that we’ve always had for our day school is to be able to provide an emergency placement for foster children.”

Carter said the process has been slow but necessary to prepare for the next 100 years. He said he hopes the multipurpose building can be rebuilt by next summer and the entire church could take three to four years to rebuild.

