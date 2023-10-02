A-State’s Jaylen Raynor receives national recognition following program-record performance

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s another week of national recognition for Arkansas State true freshman quarterback Jaylen Raynor.

Nationally, Raynor was named a Manning Award Star of the Week, a member of Davey O’Brien’s Great 8 list, 247Sports’ True Freshman of the Week and College Football Network’s Freshman of the Week. In addition, the North Carolina native was also named the Sun Belt’s Offensive Player of the Week.

The Manning Star of the Week honors the top signal callers in the nation in weekly awards and an award at the end of the season, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl. Fans can vote online for the top performance of the week.

The Davey O’Brien National Quarterback of the Week will be announced Tuesday at 11:00 a.m.

The North Carolina native tied a program record by tossing six touchdowns in the team’s 52-28 win over UMass Saturday. He had more touchdowns than incompletions, going 20-25, passing for 383 yards and adding 35 more on the ground. He was graded as the fifth-best quarterback and the second-best passer in all of FBS, according to Pro Football Focus.

Raynor became the fourth true freshman in all of FBS over the past 10 seasons to throw for six touchdowns in a game, joining Caleb Williams (Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech, 2021), Justin Herbert (Oregon at California, 2016) and Patrick Mahomes (Texas Tech vs. Baylor, 2014).

The last A-State quarterback to have six passing touchdowns in a game was Justice Hansen, who did it in 2018 when the Red Wolves beat SEMO to open the year.

This season, Raynor has completed 67 percent of his passes (35-52) for 694 yards with 10 touchdowns to only one interception. He also has added 189 rushing yards on the ground and two scores.

According to College Football Data, Raynor is fifth in all of FBS in weighted expected points added per play, which is defined by PFF as a “measure of success which defines the value of each play by the effect it has on the offense’s likelihood to score.”

Raynor becomes the first Red Wolf to win the SBC Offensive Player of the Week award since Corey Rucker following his three-touchdown performance in the season-opening win over UCA in 2021.

Raynor is the first A-State quarterback to earn the weekly honor since Hansen did it in 2018 following his five-touchdown performance against Georgia State. He is the first true freshman quarterback to be named SBC Offensive Player of the Week since 2016 (ULM’s Caleb Evans).

