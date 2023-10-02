Ambulances continue to add life-saving technology

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Medical technology is rapidly changing in ambulances and at the hospital.

In the field, devices like mechanical CPR devices are making it safer for paramedics and better for patients.

“The mechanical CPR device makes it to where someone doesn’t have to stand up in here and do chest compressions, which makes it more effective for the patient, and it’s a safety issue,” Pro-Med Ambulance Regional Operations Manager said.

New monitors allow ambulances to transmit patient information to the hospital they are traveling to.

That’s not all, though.

Most Pro-Med ambulances are equipped with a ventilator, should it be needed.

Plumlee explained with the addition of devices like these, the field has changed significantly over the years.

“I grew up in a rural area where dad would throw you in the car and take off. You’re not getting any care during that time. Now, there is so much that we can do,” Plumley said.

People in the area say the new technology makes them feel confident in those providing emergency care, should they ever need it.

“I’ve got children, and my wife and everyone, and we just appreciate the investment Pro-Med makes in this technology to keep us all safe,” Pocahontas Resident Rob Olvey said.

Pro-Med said the new technology in the ambulances gives everyone a better chance of surviving a medical emergency.

“Not everyone is going to live. That’s the nature of the business. But we can intervene and start the process to a better outcome,” Plumley added.

