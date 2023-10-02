Football Friday Night
Blytheville Police Department now active on neighborhood watch app

The Blytheville Police Department is using the app Nextdoor to further keep its neighborhoods safe.
The Blytheville Police Department is using the app Nextdoor to further keep its neighborhoods safe.(Blytheville Police Department)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - One Mississippi County police department looks to keep neighborhoods safe through smartphones.

The Blytheville Police Department announced Monday that they are using the smartphone app Nextdoor to help combat crime.

Through Nextdoor, people can “customize their neighborhoods and join what neighborhoods they want.”

Nextdoor intends to help citizens monitor what is happening in their neighborhoods while keeping them safe by allowing users to message the department directly.

If interested, download the app and create an account to begin.

