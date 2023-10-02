Football Friday Night
Butch Jones details Troy preparation, talks Raynor’s performances on weekly Sun Belt press conference

By Logan Whaley
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - In the weekly Sun Belt Coaches press conference, Butch Jones had plenty to say about the Red Wolves’ upcoming matchup with Troy, as well as what’s been working for the team.

A-State won its third straight game for the first time since 2019, the Red Wolves beat UMass 52-28 on the road Saturday.

“I have a tremendous amount of respect for [Troy head coach Jon Sumrall] and for their football program, so it’s going to be an extreme challenge to say the least,” Jones said. “I was really proud of the way our players competed. We were able to score effectively, answer calls, all the things that go into playing on the road and learning how to play winning football on the road, I thought we were able to accomplish that.”

You can watch the full press conference above.

