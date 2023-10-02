Department of Education grades Northeast Arkansas schools on test scores

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The education system has been a hot topic over the past year in Arkansas as schools move away from the pandemic and Arkansas Learns took effect so there has been a lot of change in the classroom. The question is what has that done to students?

The Arkansas Department of Education releases report cards each year grading schools on how their students did on standardized testing.

Superintendent of Jonesboro Public Schools Dr. Kim Wilbanks talked about which one of their schools saw changes.

“They all stayed the same as they did in the past except for one campus so we were disappointed that one school dropped,” Wilbanks said.

JPS has varying scores around C and D with the one school dropping being Math and Science Magnet School which received an F. Wilbanks said after getting the scores they must see what can change.

“We really look at all the different components and we break those scores down and say we need to address literacy more; do we need to address math more?” Wilbanks said.

The other schools in northeast Arkansas that received an F were Trumann Elementary and all of the Blytheville Public Schools.

On the other side of the token, there are schools in the area that tested very well like Valley View Junior High and High School which received A’s.

Junior High Principal Barry Jones said it is because of the students.

“A lot of that is really just preparation during the year we don’t really work towards the test we just teach the standards, but students have high expectations,” Jones said.

Jones said it all starts at home and if the parents want the student to do well, they will make sure they have the right mindset.

“There are a lot of good schools around here with a lot of good teachers and students, but I really think our parents have a lot to do with it the expectations at home you know they hold them accountable,” Jones said.

Valley View was not alone as Weiner Elementary and Tuckerman High School both received A grades.

