DWI stop leads to child endangerment charges

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a Paragould man Friday on suspicion of child endangerment after they said he drove drunk with two children.

Greene County District Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause to charge 39-year-old Dustin Miller with two counts of first-degree child endangerment, a Class D felony, along with driving while intoxicated and refusal to submit, both misdemeanors.

According to court documents, one of the victims texted a woman and said they were riding in a vehicle with Miller and “he was drunk.”

The woman contacted police and provided dispatch with a description of Miller’s vehicle, location, and direction of travel.

“A short time later, an officer located the vehicle near N. 23rd Street and observed the vehicle to make an ‘unusually slow’ left turn and then nearly come to a stop while making a right turn into the Burger King parking lot,” Detective Sergeant Jacob L. Higdon stated in the affidavit.

When the officer approached Miller’s vehicle, he reported seeing a second, younger child on his knees in the backseat facing the rear window.

“As the officer made contact with the defendant, he detected a strong odor of ‘mint’ and noted his eyes to be watery,” Higdon said.

After performing a field sobriety test, the officer arrested Miller for DWI.

Officers took Miller to the police department, where he reportedly refused any further testing, “stating that he did not want to incriminate himself.”

Miller remains in the Greene County Detention Center in lieu of a $10,000 cash-only bond awaiting his next court appearance.

