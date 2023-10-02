Football Friday Night
Getting your heating system ready for colder temperatures

a look at one of the heaters that needs to be checked out before it gets cold outside.
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It may not feel like it outside, but those colder temperatures are coming and when they do you want to ensure your house is prepared.

With the forecast showing lows this upcoming weekend in the 40s many will be turning their heat on for the first time.

When you do, Mike Krzton the owner of Elite Climate Control and Air said, you may get worried about the smell, but it is okay.

“Somebody says hey I just turned it on it smells like it is on fire, that means it needs to be cleaned you know things like dust get in there and the motor still draws air,” Krzton said.

He suggests everyone get their heater cleaned out before the temperatures drop because you don’t want it to not work when needed.

