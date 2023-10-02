Football Friday Night
JFD responding to house fire

Firefighters are responding to a house fire in East Jonesboro.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 8:05 AM CDT
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Firefighters are responding to a house fire in East Jonesboro.

The fire was reported shortly before 8 a.m. Monday, Oct. 2, in the 4400 block of Janice Avenue off Highway 18.

Firefighters were called Monday morning to the 4400 block of Janice Avenue off of Highway 18.
Firefighters were called Monday morning to the 4400 block of Janice Avenue off of Highway 18.(Google Maps)

Firefighters arriving at the scene reported seeing “smoke showing” from the roof and all around the house, according to dispatch.

K8 News has a reporter headed to the scene and will update this story as details become available.

