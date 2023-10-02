JFD responding to house fire

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Firefighters are responding to a house fire in East Jonesboro.

The fire was reported shortly before 8 a.m. Monday, Oct. 2, in the 4400 block of Janice Avenue off Highway 18.

Firefighters were called Monday morning to the 4400 block of Janice Avenue off of Highway 18. (Google Maps)

Firefighters arriving at the scene reported seeing “smoke showing” from the roof and all around the house, according to dispatch.

