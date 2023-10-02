Jonesboro man killed in tractor-trailer collision

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man died when his tractor-trailer truck collided with another big rig.

Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 8:45 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, on State Highway 140 east of State Highway 77 South in rural Mississippi County.

According to the preliminary fatal crash report, 64-year-old Kenneth Carter was eastbound when a 1996 Freightliner driven by 33-year-old Justian Gray of Marked Tree slowed down in front of him to make a left turn into a private drive.

ASP said Carter’s 1999 Freightliner crossed the centerline and began to travel eastbound in the westbound lane.

Carter’s truck struck Gray’s vehicle in the driver’s side, then flipped over in a westbound ditch.

Carter died at the scene, while Gray was taken to St. Bernards Medical Center with unspecified injuries.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.