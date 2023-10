JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Expect to find a different route if you plan on driving down one Jonesboro road.

The city announced on Facebook a road closure on Labaume St. between East Allen Ave and Gorden Street.

The Facebook post says the closure is due to a drain replacement.

The city did not announce when the road is expected to reopen.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.