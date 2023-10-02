Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

JPD corporal on paid leave following hot check allegations

According to the incident report, on Sept. 29, the victim reported that 38-year-old Paul J....
According to the incident report, on Sept. 29, the victim reported that 38-year-old Paul J. Williams wrote her a check that could not be cashed at the bank.(Jonesboro Police Dept. via Facebook)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro police detective is on paid administrative leave after being accused of writing a hot check.

According to the incident report, on Sept. 29, the victim reported that 38-year-old Paul J. Williams wrote her a check that could not be cashed at the bank.

Officer Jimmy Chambers stated that on Sept. 29, he “hand-carried this report and other documents to Sgt. Lovan with the Arkansas State Police and requested that they investigate this incident.”

K8 News contacted an ASP spokesperson who said their department had not received the report as of Monday, Oct. 2.

Sally Smith, public information specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department, confirmed that Williams is a corporal on the force.

“He is not suspended but has been placed on paid [administrative] leave,” Smith told K8 News. “No other details can be released until the conclusion of the internal inquiry and possible state police investigation.”

Smith said Chief Rick Elliott will not make a statement due to the pending ASP investigation.

“This will be an Arkansas State Police investigation. It has been submitted to their agency,” Smith said. “There is only an internal review.”

She added that Williams has not been cited or arrested.

According to JPD, Williams joined the force in September of 2007. He has been assigned to the patrol and K9 units, SWAT team, and bike patrol.

In a June 7, 2019, social media post, JPD said that Williams had been very active in the Special Olympics of Arkansas and the Law Enforcement Torch Run.

JPD also stated it was “proud of the work that PJ does for children in our area.”

“He is co-founder of Children’s Home for Life Foundation and Children’s Home for Life Ministries,” the 2019 post stated.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after hitting a tree in a Saturday morning crash
Woman killed in motorcycle crash
One White County Detective uncovered nearly 60 cars this year alone.
Detective uncovers nearly 60 vehicles
According to Public Information Officer Sergeant Robin Haught-Angel, officers responded to the...
One person shot, police investigating
The 2023 MHS Homecoming Court: Front row left to right: Senior Queen Candidates Caitlyn...
High school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities, officials say
Transit systems help us get from one place to another and help items we need get to us.
I-TEAM: Blocked railroad crossing impacts emergency response times

Latest News

Fabayan Larry, 37, of Sikeston, was arrested and is being held on a no-bond warrant in Scott...
Sikeston man arrested for murder after woman found dead in home
Police arrested 60-year-old Kevin Brown on suspicion of attempted murder and first-degree...
One hospitalized, another arrested following shooting
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Two dogs stolen from an Arkansas family’s yard are back home, thanks to a microchip.
Family credits microchips with return of stolen pups