Keep eyes peeled for snakes as cooler weather approaches

While Copperheads are among the more popular venomous snakes in Arkansas, there are a few more to be on the lookout for.(KAIT)
By Hayden Savage
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As many head out to enjoy the cooler temperatures that are on the way, be aware of the slithery friends that might be out as well.

While Copperheads are among the more popular venomous snakes in Arkansas, there are a few more to be on the lookout for.

Cottonmouths, rattlesnakes, and coral snakes are found in the state and can be just as dangerous.

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission said keeping your eyes peeled when outdoors is important.

“Any Arkansan that spends time outdoors should be aware that we do have of our 39 snake species native to Arkansas, six are venomous, including the copperhead,” AGFC Assistant Chief of Communications Trey Reid said.

Reid said there are places snakes like to hide.

“They’re going to pick places like under or beside rocks, wood piles, and brush piles. If it looks like somewhere where a snake might be hiding, it probably could be a place where a snake might be hiding,” Reid added.

More information about venomous and non-venomous snakes in Arkansas can be found here.

