Oct. 2: What you need to know

Weather Headlines

The hot air will stick with us for the first few days of October, but there is a change on the way.

First, we are starting this Monday comfortably with temperatures in the upper 50s and 60s.

A few clouds will start to move in throughout the morning, but we should see some sun as well.

I’m going with partly cloudy skies today with temperatures in the low 90s.

Remember, we should be right around 80° this time of the year.

Tomorrow will be a lot like today, but changes start on Wednesday.

Clouds will start to increase ahead of a cold front.

That front will bring a chance of rain on Thursday, but the big news is the cooler air behind it.

Temperatures to end the week will be in the 70s and upper 60s, and overnight lows will be in the 40s by the weekend!

Fall air is coming!

News Headlines

The report cards are in for Arkansas schools. You’ll hear from parents and educators.

Days after being called a fraud, former President Donald Trump is fighting to keep his real estate empire in a New York courtroom.

Six months have passed since the deadly Wynne tornado on March 31—a look at how the community is recovering.

The United Auto Workers strike continues growing, while 1 of the big three automakers is spared.

We look at what city leaders in Jonesboro will discuss during a meeting tonight.

