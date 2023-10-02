One hospitalized, another arrested following shooting

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A man faces attempted murder charges after police said he critically wounded another man in a weekend shooting.

According to a news release, officers responded on Saturday, Sept. 30, to Clearlake Apartments regarding a man being shot.

When they arrived, police found 30-year-old Calvin Redmon suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Redmon was flown to Regional One Health in Memphis where he is listed in critical condition, according to Monday’s release.

Police arrested 60-year-old Kevin Brown on suspicion of attempted murder and first-degree battery.

According to the Blytheville Police Department, Brown appeared before District Judge Shannon Langston on Monday, Oct. 2, who found probable cause to charge Brown and set his bond at $500,000 cash/surety.

Brown is being held in the Mississippi County Detention Center awaiting his next court appearance.

