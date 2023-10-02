Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

One hospitalized, another arrested following shooting

Police arrested 60-year-old Kevin Brown on suspicion of attempted murder and first-degree...
Police arrested 60-year-old Kevin Brown on suspicion of attempted murder and first-degree battery.(Mississippi Co. Sheriff's Office)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A man faces attempted murder charges after police said he critically wounded another man in a weekend shooting.

According to a news release, officers responded on Saturday, Sept. 30, to Clearlake Apartments regarding a man being shot.

When they arrived, police found 30-year-old Calvin Redmon suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Redmon was flown to Regional One Health in Memphis where he is listed in critical condition, according to Monday’s release.

Police arrested 60-year-old Kevin Brown on suspicion of attempted murder and first-degree battery.

According to the Blytheville Police Department, Brown appeared before District Judge Shannon Langston on Monday, Oct. 2, who found probable cause to charge Brown and set his bond at $500,000 cash/surety.

Brown is being held in the Mississippi County Detention Center awaiting his next court appearance.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after hitting a tree in a Saturday morning crash
Woman killed in motorcycle crash
One White County Detective uncovered nearly 60 cars this year alone.
Detective uncovers nearly 60 vehicles
According to Public Information Officer Sergeant Robin Haught-Angel, officers responded to the...
One person shot, police investigating
The 2023 MHS Homecoming Court: Front row left to right: Senior Queen Candidates Caitlyn...
High school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities, officials say
Transit systems help us get from one place to another and help items we need get to us.
I-TEAM: Blocked railroad crossing impacts emergency response times

Latest News

A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Two dogs stolen from an Arkansas family’s yard are back home, thanks to a microchip.
Family credits microchips with return of stolen pups
Jonesboro fire officials say three people, along with multiple dogs and cats, escaped injury...
3 people, dozens of pets escape house fire
Jonesboro fire officials say three people, along with multiple dogs and cats, escaped injury...
3 people, dozens of pets escape house fire