Residents reflect six months after March 31 tornado

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - On March 31, a devastating tornado tore through North Little Rock.

Six months later, residents look back at what has changed.

According to our content partner, KARK, Senior Pastor Brian Sheppard of the Park View Baptist Church said there was nothing but total devastation to the church.

“It was just mass chaos. Everything was upside down if you will,” Sheppard said.

Sheppard said the bid to rebuild the church cost $750,000 more than what insurance paid.

The church continues to meet while they look to rebuild.

Sheppard added it’s not about the building but the people.

“The church is the people, and the building is what we meet in,” Sheppard said.

Donnie Garrison, a homeowner, said his instincts told him to go under the house when the tornado hit.

“As soon as I sat down, I heard ‘smash smash smash smash.’ We just made it in,” Garrison said.

Garrison said trees caused extensive damage but despite that, he’s thankful.

“Very happy that we had, A, really good insurance, and, B, that we had a really good contractor to help us like right away,” Garrison said.

Both Sheppard and Garrison said that day is one they will never forget.

