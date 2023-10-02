Second-half surge propels A-State soccer past Coastal Carolina

A second-half surge helped the Arkansas State soccer team overcome a one-goal halftime deficit and take a 2-1 victory at Coastal Carolina Sunday afternoon at the Coastal Carolina Soccer Stadium.

A-State (3-5-2, 1-2-1 SBC), which was limited to just one shot in the first half, upped the offensive intensity in the second 45, attempting 11 shots with six on target. The Chanticleers (3-7-1, 0-3-1) took an early 1-0 lead on a goal by Lou Martinet in the 13th minute and held that lead at intermission.

In the 51st minute, McKenzie Robinson delivered a strike into the box, where Keelyn Peacock tapped it into the goal for the equalizer. The score was Peacock’s first career goal.

The Red Wolves took the lead in the 63rd minute, when Darby Stotts put one in the back of the net with assists from Summit Dann and Nicoline Hansen.

A-State returns home Thursday to host Troy at the A-State Soccer Park. Start time is slated for 3 p.m. and the match will be broadcasted live on ESPN+.

