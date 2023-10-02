Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Second-half surge propels A-State soccer past Coastal Carolina

By A-State Athletics
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A second-half surge helped the Arkansas State soccer team overcome a one-goal halftime deficit and take a 2-1 victory at Coastal Carolina Sunday afternoon at the Coastal Carolina Soccer Stadium.

A-State (3-5-2, 1-2-1 SBC), which was limited to just one shot in the first half, upped the offensive intensity in the second 45, attempting 11 shots with six on target. The Chanticleers (3-7-1, 0-3-1) took an early 1-0 lead on a goal by Lou Martinet in the 13th minute and held that lead at intermission.

In the 51st minute, McKenzie Robinson delivered a strike into the box, where Keelyn Peacock tapped it into the goal for the equalizer. The score was Peacock’s first career goal.

The Red Wolves took the lead in the 63rd minute, when Darby Stotts put one in the back of the net with assists from Summit Dann and Nicoline Hansen.

A-State returns home Thursday to host Troy at the A-State Soccer Park. Start time is slated for 3 p.m. and the match will be broadcasted live on ESPN+.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Public Information Officer Sergeant Robin Haught-Angel, officers responded to the...
One person shot, police investigating
One White County Detective uncovered nearly 60 cars this year alone.
White Co. Detective uncovers nearly 60 vehicles
2023 marks the 30th year of Football Friday Night.
FFN - Week 6 Scores from Sept. 29, plus Video Replays »
The scene on N. 7th Street.
Warehouse catches on fire in West Memphis
One person is dead after hitting a tree in a Saturday morning crash
One person dead after Saturday motorcycle crash

Latest News

Red Wolves Coaches Show: Butch Jones looks ahead to Troy matchup
Arkansas State soccer scores 2 second-half goals to beat Coastal Carolina
Kylin James had nine receptions for 97 yards and two touchdown for Central Arkansas (3-2, 2-0...
McElvain throws 3 TD passes, Central Arkansas beats Southern Utah 29-27
App State Football
Hughes’ 54-yard FG lifts App State over ULM at horn