Take a spooky stroll through Powhatan park
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
POWHATAN, Ark. (KAIT) - Boys and ghouls of all ages will appreciate a Northeast Arkansas park’s haunted Halloween tours.
Powhatan Historic State Park in Lawrence County will host “Ghost Walks” on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 20-21.
According to a news release, park interpreters will take guests on guided tours, highlighting the many ghost stories, folk tales, and legends about the park.
Admission is $6.50 plus tax for adults and $4.50 plus tax for children ages 12 and under.
Space is limited and registration is required.
To book your haunted tour, contact powhatan@arkansas.com or call 870-878-6765.
