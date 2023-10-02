Take a spooky stroll through Powhatan park

Football Friday Night
Boys and ghouls of all ages will appreciate a Northeast Arkansas park’s haunted Halloween tours.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
POWHATAN, Ark. (KAIT) - Boys and ghouls of all ages will appreciate a Northeast Arkansas park’s haunted Halloween tours.

Powhatan Historic State Park in Lawrence County will host “Ghost Walks” on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 20-21.

According to a news release, park interpreters will take guests on guided tours, highlighting the many ghost stories, folk tales, and legends about the park.

Admission is $6.50 plus tax for adults and $4.50 plus tax for children ages 12 and under.

Space is limited and registration is required.

To book your haunted tour, contact powhatan@arkansas.com or call 870-878-6765.

