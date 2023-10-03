2023 State Golf Roundup

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - NEA teams are going low and bringing home hardware on the links.

Check out the playlist of updates from state championships in boys golf and girls golf. Brookland swept 4A titles. Salem won the 3A state girls golf championship. Armorel won it all in 1A boys golf, the Lady Tigers finished state runner-up.

We’ll air a 6A, 5A, 3A, 2A, and 1A boys update later this week on K8 Sports.

