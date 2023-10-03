Arkansas State football holds weekly press conference, prepares for test at Troy

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s another Talkin’ Tuesday for Arkansas State football.

The first place Red Wolves prepare to go on the road and face the reigning Sun Belt champions. A-State and Troy are 3 and 2 this season. Both bring winning streaks to a key West Division matchup.

“You can’t miss tackles,” said head coach Butch Jones. “The thing with their running backs, they play with such a low center of gravity, you have to get population to the ball. You have to swarm to the football, you have to gang tackle, all those things that go into it. I thought we didn’t gang tackle well. I didn’t think we ran to the ball with the mentality that we had the previous 2 games. We spoke about that as a team. Our run fits, our eye discipline, all those things are going to be vital.”

The Red Wolves are 1-0 in conference play and look to make a statement to the rest of the Sun Belt.

“I think it’s about as big of a measuring stick as we can get,” added linebacker Charles Willekes. “That’s about what we want. We had a couple games here and we’ve been able to come away with a couple of wins. But to have a true test here, that’s about all you can ask for. Defending champs, on the road, very good, very solid team. Very experienced team, we know what they’re going to do, they know what we’re going to do. It’s going out there, it’s going to come down to your details and fundamentals. Whoever can execute at a higher level of detail is going to be the one that comes out on top.”

A-State held their own in last year’s matchup, leading 19-14 going into the 4th quarter. Troy put up 34 points on the board in the final 15 minutes en route to a 48-19 victory.

“We learned that they’re well coached, they’re a sound group,” said offensive lineman Makilan Thomas. You can’t be wrong, you have to stay focused for four quarters throughout the entire game. You can’t lose focus. And that’s what we really learned and took from last year’s game, you have to play a full 60 minutes and have that mindset no matter what. I feel like the last three weeks, really been together more. We’re out there, we’re like bro we gotta do this for each other. We got something to prove basically. So I feel like it’s our connection, it really just keeps us going.

Arkansas State looks for their 4th straight win overall along with their 4th straight win at Veterans Memorial Stadium. The Red Wolves and Troy face off Saturday at 3:00pm on ESPN+.

