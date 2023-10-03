Arkansas State women’s bowling #2 in NTCA preseason poll

The Arkansas State women’s bowling team is ranked second in the National Tenpin Coaches Association Preseason Poll, announced by the organization this week.

The Red Wolves received three first-place votes and 1,940 points to land in second behind Vanderbilt (2,148 points) and were followed by Nebraska (1,846 points), North Carolina A&T (1,584 points), Stephen F. Austin (1,564points), Youngstown State (1,424 points) and Jacksonville State (1,406 points).

A-State finished last season runners-up in the National Collegiate Bowling Championship. The Red Wolves finished in the top four in seven of 10 events, including titles at the Southland Bowling League Conference Championship and the NCAA Rochester Regional, going undefeated in both events.

The Red Wolves return five bowlers from last year while adding four freshmen and two transfers to the mix.

The 2023-24 season gets underway Oct. 13-15 when the Red Wolves travel to Struthers, Ohio, to participate in the Penguin Classic hosted by Youngstown State. For the latest on A-State bowling, follow the team on Twitter (@AStateBowling), Facebook (/AStateBowling) and Instagram (@redwolvesbowling).

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.