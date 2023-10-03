Football Friday Night
Austin Reaves reflects on breakout season, contract extension in 2023-24 NBA Media Day

Austin Reaves had 12 points Tuesday as USA advanced to the FIBA World Cup semifinals.
By Logan Whaley
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (KAIT) - Cedar Ridge alum Austin Reaves was a focal point of the NBA offseason. Aside from the Taylor Swift dating “rumors,” this offseason was full of headlines for the LA Laker. After a breakout season where he played in front of family and friends in the NBA Playoffs, Reaves averaged nearly 18 points per game following the All-Star Break, Reaves agreed to a four-year, $56 million extension to stay in Los Angeles, received his first signature shoe, and represented Team USA in the FIBA World Cup.

Even with a busy summer, he and his brother, Spencer, stopped by Northeast Arkansas with the second installment of the Reaves Brothers Basketball Camps.

Now, Reaves will be a focal point for the Lakers alongside future Hall of Famers LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The three posed for a picture during media day Monday, with Austin front and center.

“I feel like I kind of just carried everything over from the postseason to the USA stuff and looking to do the same thing to start the year,” Reaves said.

You can watch the full press conference with Reaves here.

