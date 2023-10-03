Austin Reaves reflects on breakout season, contract extension in 2023-24 NBA Media Day

LOS ANGELES (KAIT) - Cedar Ridge alum Austin Reaves was a focal point of the NBA offseason. Aside from the Taylor Swift dating “rumors,” this offseason was full of headlines for the LA Laker. After a breakout season where he played in front of family and friends in the NBA Playoffs, Reaves averaged nearly 18 points per game following the All-Star Break, Reaves agreed to a four-year, $56 million extension to stay in Los Angeles, received his first signature shoe, and represented Team USA in the FIBA World Cup.

Even with a busy summer, he and his brother, Spencer, stopped by Northeast Arkansas with the second installment of the Reaves Brothers Basketball Camps.

Now, Reaves will be a focal point for the Lakers alongside future Hall of Famers LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The three posed for a picture during media day Monday, with Austin front and center.

“I feel like I kind of just carried everything over from the postseason to the USA stuff and looking to do the same thing to start the year,” Reaves said.

Austin Reaves speaks on his first free agency, the experience he gained on Team USA, and playing championship basketball. pic.twitter.com/PZvXg2f4Zq — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) October 2, 2023

You can watch the full press conference with Reaves here.

