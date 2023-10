CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Craighead County Sheriff’s Office has been called to investigate after a body was discovered near Bono.

According to a deputy our reporter spoke with, it was discovered near Craighead County Road 352 off U.S. Highway 63 near the railroad tracks.

K8 News will continue to track this story for further information.

